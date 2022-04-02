Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilunsad ng mga tagasuporta ng tambalang Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan ang malawakang house-to-house campaign sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa. Nanguna sa pagbabahay-bahay ang mga anak ni Robredo kasama ang iba pang volunteers at mga artista. Nagpa-Patrol, Johnson Manabat. TV Patrol, Sabado, 2 Abril 2022.