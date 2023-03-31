Home  >  News

Fisherfolk start applying for compensation over oil spill

Posted at Apr 01 2023 02:48 AM

Fisherfolk affected by a four-week-old oil spill in Oriental Mindoro province begin applying for insurance compensation. But the insurance firm of the ship owner behind the oil spill is not guaranteeing they will receive the amounts they're asking for. Dennis Datu reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2023
