Fisherfolk start applying for compensation over oil spill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2023 02:48 AM

Fisherfolk affected by a four-week-old oil spill in Oriental Mindoro province begin applying for insurance compensation. But the insurance firm of the ship owner behind the oil spill is not guaranteeing they will receive the amounts they're asking for. Dennis Datu reports.

- The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2023

Oriental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro oil spill
oil spill compensation
oil spill insurance