MANILA - Directly hired and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will now be included on the compulsory insurance of migrant workers, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said on Friday.

Previously, only agency-hired migrant workers were covered by the insurance program, said POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia.

"Ito 'yung sagot sa kakulangan ng... Migrant Workers Act kung saan yung compulsory coverage insurance ay naaayon lamang sa mga tinatawag na agency-hires," Olalia said in a public briefing.

(This is the answer to the lacking provisions in the Migrant Workers Act where compulsory coverage insurance were only afforded to the agency-hired OFWs.)

"Mayroon tayong tinatawag na direct hires, sila po yung hindi sakop ng [batas] kaya bilang proteksyon sa panahon ng pandemya... nagkaroon ng enhanced coverage, kasama na sila sa compulsory insurance," he added.

(We have direct hires and they were not covered by the law. For additional protection this pandemic, the enhance coverage happened and they are now included.)

Among the migrant workers' benefits are the following:

OFWs who will be hurt during their line of service or will have permanent total disablement may get at least $7,500.

Surviving relatives or beneficiaries of OFWs who died of natural causes while they were working abroad can get at least $10,000 or P500,000.

Surviving relatives or beneficiaries of OFWs who died because of an accident during the course of their work may get at least $15,000.

The full list can be read here.

HOW DOES THIS WORK?

According to POEA's memorandum circular, all licensed recruitment and manning agencies in the country and their employers should offer the insurance coverage to "all OFWs that will include all acts or incidents considered as force majeure and all health issues."

This includes "all man-made hazards and perils at the worksite or the country destination" which will be added to the minimum coverage for all OFWs.

POEA said the following disabilities will be considered permanent if:

There is total or complete loss of sight of both eyes.

There is loss of 2 limbs at or above the ankles or wrists.

There will be permanent complete paralysis of 2 limbs.

There will be a brain injury resulting in brain imbecility or insanity.

Olalia said OFWs would not pay for the insurance as this must be paid by their foreign employers or principals.

"Ang dapat magbayad ay 'yung employer o principal, kapag hindi binayaran, 'yung mga agency ang sasagot, kung may agency man," the official added.

(The employer or principal should pay for it. If they cannot, then the agency will.)

The public, he noted, should look at the list released by the Insurance Commission and their agency to determine if their manning agency or an insurance provider is legitimate.

Recruitment and manning agencies who failed to follow or who violated the provisions in the insurance policy will be sanctioned or may be blacklisted.