'Neutral ako': Duterte walang ieendorsong presidential candidate
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 01 2022 08:49 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Halalan 2022, #halalan2022, halalan
- /video/news/04/01/22/alamin-ilang-dapat-malaman-tungkol-sa-estate-tax
- /video/news/04/01/22/ncr-200-pang-lugar-naka-alert-level-1-hanggang-abril-15
- /video/news/04/01/22/robredo-may-pangako-sa-mga-biktima-ng-marawi-siege
- /video/news/04/01/22/mga-dating-sundalo-pulis-govt-officials-inendorso-si-lacson
- /sports/04/01/22/pvl-creamline-takes-1-0-series-lead-vs-choco-mucho