'Neutral ako': Duterte walang ieendorsong presidential candidate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2022 08:49 PM

Nanindigan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na wala siyang ieendorsong kandidato sa pagkapangulo kahit pa nauna nang sinuportahan ng kanyang partido ang kandidatura ni Bongbong Marcos. Ani Duterte, "neutral" lang siya. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 01 Abril 2022
 

