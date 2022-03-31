Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Mga Class 2 vehicles maaari nang gumamit ng Skyway

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2022 07:46 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Simula ngayong araw ay bukas na rin para sa Class 2 vehicles ang Skyway Stage 3.

Ang mga Class 2 vehicle ay gaya ng light trucks, mga maliliit na bus, at mga sasakyan na lagpas sa 7 feet at 6 inches ang taas.

Maaari na rin silang dumaan sa NAIAX para mapabilis ang kanilang mga biyahe mula norte patungong Cavite at iba pang lugar sa south area.

Unang ipinagbawal ang paggamit ng mga nasabing sasakyan sa Skyway, habang hindi pa tapos ang konstruksyon nito.

Labis itong ikinatuwa ng ilang mga truck driver lalo na't kumakain sa oras ng kanilang byahe ang matinding trapik na kailangan nilang bunuin tuwing binabaybay ang C5 o iba pang mga pangunahin kalsada.

May mga dedicated lane din para sa mga Class 2 vehicles sa ilang bahagi ng Skyway:

  • Quezon Avenue Northbound/Southbound
  • Main Plaza Sucat Area
  • Quirino Northbound/Southbound Exit
  • Dr. A. Santos
  • Doña Soledad
  • Buendia Northbound/Southbound
  • Del Monte Northbound/Southbound
  • G. Araneta Northbound Entry
  • Nagtahan Northbound/Southbound
  • NAIAX

Paalala sa mga driver, sumunod sa 60km/h speed limit para maiwasan ang anumang disgrasya.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Class 2 vehicles   Skyway  