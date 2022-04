Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The transmission of avian flu from birds to humans is very rare, the Department of Health said Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire made the remark after the agriculture department this week tightened restrictions against outbreaks of the avian influenza H5N1 in some parts of Luzon.

"Hindi kinakailangan mag-alala ng publiko bilang ang chance po ng transmission ng avian flu sa mga tao ay mababa. Ayon po sa World Health Organization, ang transmission from birds to humans at humans to humans ng avian flu ay napaka-rare, ibig sabihin 'di po madalas nangyayari," she told reporters.

(The public doesn't need to worry as the chance of avian flu transmission to humans is low. According to the World Health Organization, the transmission of avian fly from birds to humans and humans to humans is very rare, which means it doesn't happen often.)

However, the public is urged to observe minimum health standards such as proper wearing of face masks and hand hygiene as avian flu is a respiratory illness, Vergeire said.

"Inaabisuhan ang publiko na umiwas sa paglapit sa wild bidds o may ibong may sakit, o paglapit sa close contact na tao ng mga ibon o fowls na may sakit."

(The public is advised to avoid getting near wild birds or those with an illness or approaching persons who are close contacts of diseased fowls.)