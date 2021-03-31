House lawmakers grill health officials over pandemic response
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 01 2021 04:16 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, House of Representatives, COVID-19 pandemic response, COVID-19 cases, PH COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Health
- /video/news/04/01/21/govt-philhealth-id-number-not-required-to-register-for-covid-19-vaccination
- /video/news/04/01/21/ph-to-include-positive-antigen-test-results-in-covid-19-tally
- /video/news/04/01/21/ph-pandemic-task-force-adviser-recommends-extending-ecq-in-ncr-plus
- /life/04/01/21/police-trainee-hinangaan-ang-pagtulong-sa-tindera-sa-ilocos-sur
- /news/04/01/21/up-women-lawyers-group-gabriela-blast-dutertes-alleged-attempt-to-inappropriately-touch-maid