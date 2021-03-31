Home  >  News

Gov't: PhilHealth ID number not required to register for COVID-19 vaccination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2021 04:10 AM

Government officials clarified that a PhilHealth ID number is not required in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine, contrary to an advisory by the state insurance firm.

The health department also assured health workers and senior citizens they may still get inoculated even if they fail to register before the deadline. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2021
 
