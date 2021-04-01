'Almusalita': Priest uses TikTok for evangelization

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Catholic Church has joined the TikTok craze.

Argentinian Fr. Luciano Felloni uses the hit social media app to evangelize as the COVID-19 pandemic forces religious gatherings to go virtual.

Felloni said he created a TikTok account when the Philippines was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last year --the strictest of 4 levels.

The head of the Social Communications and Media Ministry of the Diocese of Novaliches dubbed his account as 'Almusalita.'

"Nagsimula nung ECQ, na-lockdown din ako and I live alone in one apartment. Magisa po ako, nai-struggle din ako during the ECQ and so I decided to put one minute positive suggestions to have a better day," he said.

(I started during ECQ, I quarantined alone in my apartment. I also struggled and so I decided to put one minute positive suggestions to have a better day.)

Felloni is not the only Catholic priest who uses TikTok to spread the good news.

Fr. Fiel Pareja, the parochial vicar of the Immaculate Concepcion Parish in Angeles City, Pampanga, also gained a following after sharing inspiring messages on the video-sharing site.

Pareja, dubbed the "Father TikToker" of Pampanga, said he used TikTok after the province was placed under lockdown due to the pandemic.

"Kasi nainip no, lockdown, pandemic, wala ring mga misa with congregation,'yun nasa loob ka lang ng simbahan, nasa kumbento, and then sabi ko, why not give it a try?" he said, adding that he has gained more than 700,000 followers.

Pareja said he has also used the platform to pray for people who need jobs or who are distraught because of the COVID crisis.

"Napansin ko, mayroong mga nagko-comment na, 'Father, pahingi po ng prayer about ganito,' 'Father, can you give us prayer lalo na COVID ngayon?' then I thought of why not use TikTok na lang as a platform to evangelize, preach, to give motivation, lalong lalo na ngayong pandemic," he said. With a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News