Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves said Friday he is already exasperated with his older brother, suspended Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr., who has refused to come home to the Philippines for fear of his life.

The older Teves is implicated in the murder of Governor Roel Degamo, and is facing charges for the killing of Board Member Miguel Dungog and two others in 2019.

“I’m already exasperated. Tapos na kami lahat nagsalita sa kaniya. Pati tatay ko… na since December 8, nasa ospital. Sinabi ko sa kaniya, "Eh kung may mangyari sa tatay natin (We have also spoken to him including our father who has been hospitalized since December 8. So I asked him,), can you forgive yourself that you’ve never been able to see him before he goes?'” Pryde Henry said.

“Parang hindi naman yata tama. So sabi ko sa kanya (That doesn't seem right. So I told him), you ponder and meditate upon that and you make the right decision,” he added.

Pryde Henry said he last spoke with his brother about 4 or 5 days ago, but the latter refused to tell his family where he was.

“Exasperated na ako. Ayoko na. I've done enough, and I have suffered enough. Ayoko na. Kakapagod na (I'm tired of reaching out to him),” he said.

The former governor, meanwhile, refused to comment on the firearms found in a sugar mill he reportedly owns.

He, however, admitted to owning several guns, saying he is a “sports shooter and a rifle collector.”

“I own several, more than 10… I have a display in my house for my rifles and my knives. I have a knife and a rifle collection, but I have pistols, several pistols because I’m a sports shooter. I do that as my relaxation every weekend. I’m a member of the local gun club here in Dumaguete City,” he said.

Pryde Henry also said that the P18 million earlier found in a raid in the sugar mill did not belong to the company.

“Kasi kung sa mill yan, ginamit na yan. Bakit? The cash flow of the buying, of the paying of the sugar every week is nasa P100 million. Eh kung 18 million lang yan, eh isang araw at kalahati lang yan, eh nagamit na yan sa cash flow sa pagbili ng sugar at pagbenta kasi cash-to-cash naman yan,” he explained.

Pryde Henry served as Negros Oriental's chief executive for three months until he was unseated by Degamo after a recount of the May 2022 gubernatorial race. He voluntarily left the governorship after a weeklong standoff at the provincial capitol in Dumaguete City.

--TeleRadyo, 31 March 2023