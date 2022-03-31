Home  >  News

Abra vice mayor's rival denies involvement in alleged ambush

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 10:00 PM

The political rival of a vice mayor in the Philippine province of Abra denies speculation he may have had a hand in an alleged attempt to ambush the official.

Tuesday's shootout between police and the vice mayor's body guards is considered the first case of election related violence in Abra this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 31, 2022
