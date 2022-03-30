Home  >  News

2 tiklo sa paglabag umano ng gun ban sa Malabon, Valenzuela

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 07:18 AM

MAYNILA—Kahit papalapit na ang eleksyon, may ilan pa rin ang nahuhuli na lumalabag sa nakairal na Comelec gun ban.

Sa impormasyon mula sa Northern Police District, isang security guard ang nasakote ng Valenzuela PNP matapos mahulihan siya ng baril sa Barangay Lawang Bato.

Hindi umano rehistrado ang bitbit niyang 9mm na baril at wala rin umano siyang dokumentong nagpapatunay na exempted siya sa nakairal na gun ban.

Rumesponde ang mga pulis sa nasabing lugar matapos bugbugin ng suspek umano ang kapwa-security guard sa loob ng kanilang barracks.

Hindi pa tukoy ang dahilan ng pag-aaway pero aminado ang suspek na nakainom siya.

Isang lalaki rin ang nasakote ng Malabon PNP sa isang gun buy-bust operation sa Barangay Longos. Nakumpiska mula sa kaniya ang isang kalibre .38 na baril.

Residente ng Caloocan umano ang suspek, pero nag-iikot siya sa iba ibang lugar sa Malabon para magbenta ng mga baril at bala.

Paalala ng mga awtoridad, iiral ang gun ban hanggang June 8 at lahat ng mahuhuling lalabag dito o anumang election offense ay maaring makulong isa hanggang anim na taon. – Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

