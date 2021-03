No indemnification, no deal: Why private firms can't buy COVID-19 vaccines directly from drugmakers

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The private sector cannot buy COVID-19 vaccines directly as drugmakers want an indemnification deal which only government can provide, an adviser of President Duterte said Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he would allow private firms to buy COVID-19 vaccines for their workers.

"Akala ng mga tao mahigpit ...nagform kami ng tripartite agreement kasi ang pharmaceutical company di naman magbebenta samin kung wala silang indemnification di naman makakapagbigay ang private companies ng indemnification," Presidential special adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said.

(People think it's strict...We formed a tripartite agreement because pharmaceutical companies won't sell to us if there's no indemnification deal, which private companies cannot give.)

"Bawal magbayad ang government ng deposit kung walang FDA approval. Ginawa namin, nagreserve kami maski wala pang approval ang AstraZeneca sa EU. We got the allocation kaya dadating ng mas maaga ngayong May at June."

(Government also cannot make a deposit if there's no FDA approval. What we did was we made a reservation even if AstraZeneca had no approval yet from the EU. We got the allocation so it will arrive earlier in May and June.)

A group of private firms led by Concepcion, in a tripartite agreement with government and Astrazeneca, procured 17 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, half of which would be donated to the public sector.