DILG: Report ‘epal’ local execs using COVID-19 aid for 2022 election mileage

MANILA—The public should report local officials using government COVID-19 assistance to promote their political ambitions coinciding with next year's elections, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday.

Low-income families in the NCR Plus bubble will receive a maximum of P4,000 worth of aid due to the weeklong enhanced community quarantine, government earlier said.

"Di natin maiiwasan iyan. Talagang magagamit iyan sa election. Given po iyan. Magagamit po sa election, di na po namin iyan makocontrol sa baba, ang importante dumating ito sa tao," DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We cannot avoid that government dole-outs will be used for next year's elections. It is a given. We cannot control it. What's important is the people will receive the assistance.)

"Just the same, i-report pa rin nila sa amin kasi meron na kaming decision mula sa Ombudsman na ang umepal na mayor ay nasuspinde."

(Just the same, the public should report such incidents to us. We have received a decision from the Ombudsman pertaining to a case of a mayor who shamelessly promoted themselves and has been suspended.)