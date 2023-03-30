Home  >  News

Governor recommends placing Oriental Mindoro under state of calamity

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 11:03 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A state of calamity declaration is sought by the governor of Oriental Mindoro, the Philippine province hardest hit by a four-week old oil spill from a sunken tanker. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   Mindoro oil spill   state of calamity  