Home > News Governor recommends placing Oriental Mindoro under state of calamity ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 30 2023 11:03 PM A state of calamity declaration is sought by the governor of Oriental Mindoro, the Philippine province hardest hit by a four-week old oil spill from a sunken tanker. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2023 ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Oriental Mindoro oil spill Mindoro oil spill state of calamity