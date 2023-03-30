Home  >  News

Remulla clarifies 'fugitive' remark vs Rep. Teves

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 10:47 PM

The Philippine justice secretary backtracked on his previous statement which labeled suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. as a fugitive.

Teves has refused to return from overseas to face allegations linking him to the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2023
 
