Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

PNP tukoy na ang 'utak' sa pagpatay sa Filipino-Chinese sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2023 09:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tukoy na ng Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group ang sinasabing mastermind ng grupong dumukot at pumaslang sa isang Filipino-Chinese sa Quezon City. Pinatay ang biktima kahit nagbayad na umano ng ranson ang pamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 30 Marso 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  krimen   crime   Filipino-Chinese   kidnapping  