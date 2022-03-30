Home  >  News

Duterte calls out BIR for uncollected estate tax

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2022 10:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte made the callout, as several government agencies confirmed that the Marcoses have yet to settle their tax debt of P203 billion. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Ferdinand Marcos   estate tax   BIR   Bureau of Internal Revenue  