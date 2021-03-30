More schools eyed as COVID-19 vaccination hubs

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Commission on Higher Education on Tuesday said it was eyeing to convert more school facilities into COVID-19 vaccination sites in support of government's inoculation drive.

CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera said he and the education department would discuss this option with some 30 universities that have retrofitted their facilities to help the government vaccination drive and for limited face-to-face classes.

"Kapag nakapag-retrofit na iyong isang pamantasan, siguro tayo sa kaligtasan niyan," he said in a public briefing.

(Once the school is retrofitted, we are sure of its safety.)

Retrofitted schools put up signages, follow health protocols, and have facilities like gyms that can be used as vaccination hubs, De Vera said.

The Philippines has 2,494 vaccination sites that have inoculated 656,331 people so far, the health department said on Monday.

CHED allowed facilities in 6 universities to be used as vaccination hubs, said De Vera.

The commission also authorized limited in-person classes in 24 universities.

Some of these universities have halted their face-to-face classes even before Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces returned to the strictest quarantine level on Monday, said De Vera.

"Wala tayong problema diyan sa limited face-to-face dahil very responsible iyong mga university," he said.

(We have no problem with limited face-to-face classes because universities are very responsible.)

The Philippines has confirmed 741,181 coronavirus cases, of which 124,680 were active, as of Tuesday.