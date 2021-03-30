Labor groups urge gov't to ensure speedy distribution of 'ayuda'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 30 2021 11:30 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ayuda, ECQ, NCR Plus, NCR Plus bubble, ECQ ayuda, low income residents
- /video/news/03/30/21/duterte-admits-having-a-hard-time-containing-covid-19
- /entertainment/03/30/21/liza-soberano-calls-enrique-gil-the-love-of-my-life-in-birthday-greeting
- /news/03/30/21/guro-patay-sa-pananambang-sa-oriental-mindoro
- /entertainment/03/30/21/timeline-from-ellen-and-dereks-blind-date-to-engagement
- /sports/03/30/21/olympics-tokyo-games-are-sign-of-light-at-end-of-pandemic-tunnel-iocs-bach