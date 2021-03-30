Home  >  News

Labor groups urge gov't to ensure speedy distribution of 'ayuda'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2021 11:30 PM

Labor groups urged the Philippine government to ensure the speedy distribution of aid to low-income residents in the so-called NCR Plus area.

Metro Manila mayors prefer to give assistance in kind instead of cash. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2021
