Galvez expects 'slight delays' in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

The Philippines makes strides in its vaccination drive as it inoculates more people in several priority sectors.

But the country's vaccine czar revealed upcoming COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from the COVAX Facility may face a slight delay due to export restrictions. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2021
 
