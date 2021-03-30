Home  >  News

DOH says it will take weeks to see effect of ECQ in 'NCR Plus'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2021 11:38 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines now has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with new infections exceeding 9,000 for a fifth straight day.

Health officials said it may take weeks if the stricter lockdown in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces can reduce those numbers. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PH COVID-19 cases   PH coronavirus case   Southeast Asia COVID-19 cases   DOH   Department of Health  