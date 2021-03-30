Bill seeks 10-year imprisonment for red-tagging

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Senator Franklin Drilon has filed a bill seeking 10-year imprisonment and disqualification from public office for officials convicted of red-tagging.

"What we see today is the chilling effect of being red-tagged because of the unfortunate deaths or killings that would happen where one is red-tagged," he told ANC.

"In my city, there’s this one lawyer Atty. Guillen who was attacked after being red-tagged...Stabbed with a screwdriver. This has a chilling effect on our freedoms and our people."

Senators earlier filed and adopted a resolution which strongly condemns the “killing of and acts of violence against judges, prosecutors and lawyers.”

The Supreme Court has since said it was taking action on the attacks against members of the legal profession.