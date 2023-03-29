Home > News US Navy sends ROV, experts to help solve Mindoro oil spill ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2023 10:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A remotely operated vehicle from the United States Navy is set to arrive in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro to help clean up the oil spill from a sunken tanker. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Oriental Mindoro oil spill US Navy Mindoro oil spill /video/news/03/29/23/suspects-claim-pressure-to-point-teves-as-mastermind-in-degamo-slay/video/news/03/29/23/solgen-no-final-icc-decision-yet-on-request-to-suspend-drug-war-probe/overseas/multimedia/photo/03/29/23/killer-landslide-in-ecuador/entertainment/03/29/23/look-piolo-diether-jericho-john-lloyd-reunite/video/news/03/29/23/insidente-ng-pagharang-sa-magbabakasyong-ofw-iniimbestigahan