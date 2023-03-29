Home  >  News

US Navy sends ROV, experts to help solve Mindoro oil spill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 10:31 PM

A remotely operated vehicle from the United States Navy is set to arrive in the Philippine province of Oriental Mindoro to help clean up the oil spill from a sunken tanker. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2023
