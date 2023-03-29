Home  >  News

SolGen says no final ICC decision yet on Manila’s request to suspend drug war probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 10:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The chief government lawyer of the Philippines insisted there is no legal duty for it to cooperate in the Duterte drug war probe of the International Criminal Court.

The solicitor general made the comment as former president Rodrigo Duterte made a rare public appearance and swore he’s ready to face the results of the tribunal’s investigation. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   ICC   International Criminal Court   solicitor general   Office of the Solicitor General  