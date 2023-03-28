Home  >  News

ICC appeals chamber rejects PH request to stop drug war probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 12:01 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine government will no longer communicate with the International Criminal Court. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced this Tuesday after the tribunal rejected the Philippines’ request for a suspension of its Duterte drug war probe. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 28, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   ICC   International Criminal Court   war on drugs  