MANILA – The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has paid P1.2 billion to quarantine hotels and other providers who have assisted returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nakapag-release tayo ng P1.2 billion kasi nagbigay nga ng P1.7 billion ang (Department of Budget and Management),” said OWWA administrator Hans Leo Cacdac.

“Ongoing ang payment…hindi lang sa hotels po kundi [sa] other providers na tumulong dito sa paglikas or sa mga returning OFWs. So nandyan yung mga food providers natin atsaka mga transport providers, binabayaran din natin sa kasalukuyan,” he added.

The official said the next tranche of payments will be released by the Budget department around April.

Earlier this month, a group of hotels said the OWWA owes them P1.7 billion for quarantine hotels used by returning overseas Filipinos.

Cacdac then assured the hotels that they had the budget to pay back their debt, and will continue doing so even during the election season.

--TeleRadyo, 29 March 2022