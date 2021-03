Palace says outdoor exercise allowed 3 hours daily during ECQ

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang said on Monday outdoor exercise will be allowed for 3 hours daily in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, which government calls NCR Plus, despite stay-at-home orders under enhanced community quarantine in the area to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Physical exercise like jogging and biking are allowed during the ECQ in the capital region and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, from 6 to 9 a.m.. “within the vicinity of your residences” said Palace spokesman Harry Roque Roque.

“Importante talaga ang exercise, hindi kayo po pinagbabawalan. Pero huwag naman kayong lalabas sa doon sa komunidad ninyo o sa barangay n’yo.” he said in a press briefing.

(Exercise is really important, you are not banned. But don't go outside your community or village.)

NCR Plus is under ECQ until April 4.

ECQ bans non-essential movement, mass gatherings, and dining in restaurants. It also reduces businesses that can operate at full capacity.

The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten existing curbs in the capital and nearby provinces.

Coronavirus cases and deaths in the Philippines totaled 721,892 and 13,170, the second highest in Southeast Asia, with infections reported in the past nine days accounting for a tenth of the total.

— With a report from Reuters