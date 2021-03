DILG to homeowners groups: Let food deliveries enter subdivisions 'unimpeded'

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday called on homeowners groups to let food deliveries enter subdivisions during the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

Food deliveries will allow people to stay home and reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure during food runs, said DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya.

“We highly encourage our different homeowners’ association, do not impede the movement of food delivery sa inyong mga (in your) subdivision,” he said during a televise public briefing.

The strictest of 4 quarantine levels, ECQ requires the public to stay at home, save for essential movement. It bans mass gatherings and indoor restaurant dining, while only several businesses are allowed to operate at full on-site capacity.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal—which government calls NCR Plus, is under ECQ until April 4. Some experts, however, have urged the government to extend the ECQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce later Monday quarantine levels for April 5 to 30.