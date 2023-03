WATCH: PH, US troops conduct military exercises in Nueva Ecija

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Filipino and American soldiers on Monday conducted military drills in Nueva Ecija during Salaknib, an annual joint exercise between the Philippine Army and US Army.

One of the highlights of the exercise is the sling load training where soldiers rigged up pieces of artillery, military trucks, and crates on all-weather, medium-lift Chinook and Black Hawk choppers using sling sets, cargo nets, and other specially designed equipment.

Sling loading equipment allows units to avoid obstacles that may hinder them from promptly reaching their target destination. The technique is also used to reach areas where the use of convoys is impractical or unfeasible.

Salaknib is geared at bolstering interoperability between the two forces.