MAYNILA — Hindi konektado sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) o sa kahit na anong klase ng sugal ang negosyanteng Filipino-Chinese na dinukot at pinatay kamakailan, sabi ng pulisya ngayong Martes.

"Lilinawin natin na ang biktima po ay hindi po related sa POGO o gambling. Ito ay isang ordinary citizen," sabi ni Lt.Col. Ryan Manongdo, public information officer ng Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Nasa 36 na taon na aniyang nagnenegosyo sa isang hardware store ang biktima. Kinumpirma ng kaniyang pamilya na "wala talaga siyang involvement... sa gambling," ani Manongdo sa ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

Natagpuan ang biktima 4 araw matapos lumabas ang video na nagpapakita na puwersahan itong isinakay sa isang sasakyan sa Roosevelt Avenue sa Quezon City.

Sabi ni Manongdo, Marso 18 nadukot ang biktima at Marso 22 ito natagpuan.

Tatlong Chinese at isang Vietnamese ang inaresto ng pulisya matapos silang isangkot sa krimen. Pormal na silang sinampahan ng kidnapping for ransom with murder nitong Sabado.

Matatandaang iniuugnay sa mga pagpatay at pagdukot ang operasyon ng POGO sa bansa.