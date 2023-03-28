Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Marcos: Pilipinas kakalas sa komunikasyon sa ICC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2023 09:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inanunsiyo ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na tuluyan nang kakalas o magdi-disengage na ang Pilipinas sa ano mang uri ng komunikasyon sa International Criminal Court (ICC). Ito'y matapos tanggihan ng ICC appeals chamber ang hiling ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas na suspindehin ang imbestigasyon ng ICC prosecutor sa mga patayan kaugnay sa drug war. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Marso 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  ICC   INternational Criminal Court   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   Bongbong Marcos  