MANILA — Authorities are now eyeing 2 persons of interest in the killing of a town police chief in Bulacan province who was fatally shot in an armed encounter with robbers last week, police said.

"Sa ngayon dalawa po 'yung persons of interest na sinusubaybayan ng kapulisan natin," PMaj. Norheda Usman, public information officer of the Bulacan Provincial Police Office, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Tuesday.

(Right now there are two persons of interest being monitored by our police.)

Usman said a cartographic sketch of a suspect in the killing of San Miguel Municipal Police Station chief PLt. Col. Marlon Serna has been released and is already circulating on social media, although it has yet to be validated properly.

Serna had joined a pursuit operation using his own vehicle after his office received a robbery report in Barangay San Juan in San Miguel town at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, said PCol. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police.

Around 10:30 p.m., they encountered the suspects, who fired at them when they tried to intercept them.

Serna was rushed to Emmanuel Hospital but died during treatment.

Police BGen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., regional director of Central Luzon Police, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the murder of Serna.

He announced that a total of P1.2 million was offered as a reward for anyone who could provide information on the perpetrators.