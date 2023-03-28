Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nasa 1,700 ang natiketan ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) sa unang araw ng pagpapatupad nito ng exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City.

Sa tala ng MMDA nitong Lunes ng gabi, 706 motorsiklo at 1,033 pribadong sasakyan ang lumabag sa bagong polisiya.

"Marami pa rin pong talagang nag-violate dito higit 1,000. But generally... marami na rin po talagang sumusunod doon sa kanilang designated lanes," sabi ni Victor Nuñez, Director III ng MMDA Traffic Enforcement Group, sa panayam sa ABS-CBN TeleRadyo ngayong Martes.

Apela niya sa mga motorista, irespeto ang bagong polisiya para aniya maiwasan ang aksidente.

Paliwanag ni Nuñez, kung papasok sa exclusive lane para halimbawa mag-U turn, "kailangan within 200 meters kayo'y dahan-dahan [na papasok] with caution at may signal light."

"Mayroon naman doong broken lines na puwede ninyong daanan," dagdag niya.

Pero huwag lang aniyang "magbababad" sa motorcycle lanes dahil doon na sila maniniket.