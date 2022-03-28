Home  >  News

Trucking company sa Meycauayan, nasunog

Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2022 08:29 AM

Nasunog ang gusali ng isang trucking company sa loob ng Muralla Industrial Park sa Meycauayan, Bulacan Linggo ng gabi.

Ayon sa security guard na si Jeffrey Casia, bandang alas-10 nang makita nilang may apoy sa bahagi ng barracks. 

Agad din umanong nakalabas ang ilang manggagawa na nasa gusali. 

Umabot ang sunog sa ikalawang alarma kaya maraming bombero ang rumesponde mula sa iba’t-ibang lugar sa Metro Manila dahilan upang mabilis ding naapula ang apoy. 

Pag sinabing 2nd alarm, katumbas nito ang lawak ng 4 hanggang 5 bahay na nasusunog at nangangailangan ng nasa 8firetrucks upang maapula ang apoy. 

Idineklarang fireout ang lugar 1:56 ng umaga. 

Iniimbestigahan pa ng BFP ang pinagmulan at halaga ng pinsala sa sunog.

