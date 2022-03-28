Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines will open its largest port passenger terminal in Zamboanga City before the end of the year, an official said on Monday.

The P316-million project is expected to "accommodate approximately 4,500 passengers at any given time," the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) earlier said in a statement.

"Inaaasahan natin na magiging mas mabilis at episyente ang proseso sa Zamboanga Port," PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago said in a public briefing.

(We expect faster and more efficient services at the Zamboanga port.)

Port facilities are also being improved in Tacloban, Ormoc, Surigao, among other areas, he said.

Since 2016, the PPA and the Department of Transportation have completed 585 port projects and are expecting to finish 31 others before President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends in June.