Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Unang araw ng paghahain ng compensation claims sa oil spill 'di natuloy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2023 08:39 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi natuloy ang unang araw ng paghahain ng aplikasyon para sa compensation claims ng mga apektado ng oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro. Nagpaalala naman ang abogado ng insurance company ng lumubog na MT Princess Empress na hindi bibigyan ng compensation ang mga magsasampa ng kaso laban sa kanila. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Marso 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   compensation claim   MT Princess Empress  