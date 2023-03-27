Home > News Unang araw ng paghahain ng compensation claims sa oil spill 'di natuloy ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2023 08:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hindi natuloy ang unang araw ng paghahain ng aplikasyon para sa compensation claims ng mga apektado ng oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro. Nagpaalala naman ang abogado ng insurance company ng lumubog na MT Princess Empress na hindi bibigyan ng compensation ang mga magsasampa ng kaso laban sa kanila. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Marso 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news rehiyon regions regional news Oriental Mindoro oil spill compensation claim MT Princess Empress /video/news/03/27/23/exclusive-motorcycle-lane-sa-commonwealth-ave-ipinatupad-na/video/news/03/27/23/qcpd-official-sinibak-kaugnay-sa-hit-and-run-case/video/news/03/27/23/teves-kinokonsidera-na-umanong-isa-sa-masterminds-sa-degamo-case/video/news/03/27/23/composite-sketch-ng-suspek-sa-pagpaslang-sa-pulis-bulacan-inilabas/news/03/27/23/ex-gov-teves-urges-brother-to-come-home-face-charges