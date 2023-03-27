Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue sa QC ipinatupad na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2023 08:28 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Unang araw ngayon ng opisyal na pagpapatupad ng exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Marso 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   metro   Quezon City   Commonwealth Avenue   motorcycle lane   motorista  