Exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue sa QC ipinatupad na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 27 2023 08:28 PM

Unang araw ngayon ng opisyal na pagpapatupad ng exclusive motorcycle lane sa Commonwealth Avenue sa Quezon City. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Marso 2023