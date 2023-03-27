Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Composite sketch ng suspek sa pagpaslang sa police chief sa Bulacan inilabas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2023 08:16 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilabas ng Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Central Luzon ang composite sketch ng isa sa mga suspek sa pamamaslang sa hepe ng pulisya ng San Miguel, Bulacan. Binuo na rin ang isang special investigation task group para sa mas malalim at mabilis na paglutas ng kaso, habang umakyat na sa P1.7 milyon ang pabuya sa mga makapagtuturo sa mga suspek. Nagpa-Patrol, Reiniel Pawid. TV Patrol, Lunes, 27 Marso 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   krimen   crime investigation   Marlon Serna   San Miguel   Bulacan   PNP CIDG   composite sketch  