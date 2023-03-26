Home  >  News

Ligtas na fishing spots pinatutukoy kasunod ng oil spill sa Mindoro

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 26 2023 08:15 PM

Nakiusap si defense officer-in-charge Senior Undesecretary Carlito Galvez Jr. sa Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) na tukuyin ang mga lugar kung saan ligtas na makapangisda kasunod ng oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro. Ito ay para maulungan ang mga residenteng bagsak ang kabuhayan. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu, TV Patrol, Linggo, 26 Marso 2023.

