Philippine daily COVID-19 cases hit nearly 10,000, another record high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 26 2021 11:58 PM

COVID-19 infection numbers continue to break records in the Philippines where a single week's total of COVID-19 cases in March already exceeds the highest monthly total logged in November. An ABS-CBN data analyst says the runaway surge can be slowed down by improving one of the pillars of the quarantine system. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 26, 2021
