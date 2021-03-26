Philippine daily COVID-19 cases hit nearly 10,000, another record high
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 26 2021 11:58 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Philippines, COVID-19, COVID-19 cases, Philippines COVID-19 cases, daily COVID-19 cases, Philippines daily COVID-19 cases, Philippines updates
- /overseas/03/27/21/russia-seeking-to-strengthen-military-ties-with-myanmar
- /video/news/03/26/21/pop-up-hospitals-under-construction-as-ph-hospitals-get-swamped-with-covid-19-patients
- /video/spotlight/03/26/21/metro-manila-cities-adopting-different-ways-to-contain-covid-19-spread
- /video/news/03/26/21/philippine-govt-reverses-ban-on-holy-week-religious-gathering-in-metro-manila-nearby-areas
- /video/news/03/26/21/baguio-court-orders-cordillera-police-to-stop-red-tagging-youth-activists