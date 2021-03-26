Philippine daily COVID-19 cases hit nearly 10,000, another record high

Watch more in iWantTFC

COVID-19 infection numbers continue to break records in the Philippines where a single week's total of COVID-19 cases in March already exceeds the highest monthly total logged in November. An ABS-CBN data analyst says the runaway surge can be slowed down by improving one of the pillars of the quarantine system. Raphael Bosano reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 26, 2021