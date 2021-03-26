Bilang ng health workers na nagka-COVID-19 muling lumobo

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sa loob ng kalahating taon, ngayon lang ulit tumaas ang bilang ng mga health care worker na may COVID-19, ayon sa datos ng Department of Health (DOH) na pinag-aralan ng ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. Giit ng DOH, ito ang dahilan kaya dapat ilaan sa health care workers ang limitadong suplay ng bakuna. Nagpa-Patrol, Kristine Sabillo. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 26 Marso 2021