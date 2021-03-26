Home  >  News

Baguio court orders Cordillera police to stop red-tagging youth activists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 26 2021 11:44 PM

Philippine security forces face more pushback over their alleged red-baiting activities. This time a Baguio City court orders police in Cordillera to stop tagging youth activists as terrorists. Mike Navallo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 26, 2021
