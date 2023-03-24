Home  >  News

Senior DFA official: Manila-Beijing maritime dispute a 'serious concern'

Posted at Mar 25 2023 01:47 AM

A senior Philippine diplomat reaffirms Manila's position that maritime issues with Beijing remain a serious concern. The remarks were made on the final day of talks between Philippine and Chinese officials who vowed to resolve the dispute peacefully. Michael Delizo reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023
