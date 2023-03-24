Home > News PCG official opposes Remulla's proposal to send divers to MT Princess Empress ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2023 01:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Coast Guard official stationed at the oil spill-hit province of Oriental Mindoro opposes a proposal by the justice secretary to send divers to the sunken tanker to assess the rate of the oil leak. Dennis Datu with the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: MT Princess Empress Philippine Coast Guard PCG Oriental Mindoro oil spill justice secretary Remulla /video/news/03/25/23/sra-chief-resigns-amid-controversies-on-sugar-imports/video/news/03/25/23/senior-dfa-official-ph-china-maritime-dispute-a-serious-concern/video/news/03/25/23/degamos-widow-links-rep-teves-to-dozens-of-killings/video/news/03/25/23/high-caliber-weapons-from-ex-gov-teves-property/news/03/25/23/2-residential-area-sa-paraaque-las-pias-nasunog