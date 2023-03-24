Home  >  News

ANC

PCG official opposes Remulla's proposal to send divers to MT Princess Empress

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2023 01:53 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard official stationed at the oil spill-hit province of Oriental Mindoro opposes a proposal by the justice secretary to send divers to the sunken tanker to assess the rate of the oil leak. Dennis Datu with the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023
Read More:  MT Princess Empress   Philippine Coast Guard   PCG   Oriental Mindoro   oil spill   justice secretary Remulla  