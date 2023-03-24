Home > News High-caliber weapons from ex-gov Teves' property ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2023 01:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC High-caliber weapons and ammunition seized by police friday from a property of former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves. The raid followed similar police searches on the homes of the ex-governor's brother suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. Michael Delizo has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Pryde Henry Teves Arnolfo Teves Jr Negros Oriental high caliber weapons police searches Roel Degamo /news/03/25/23/2-residential-area-sa-paraaque-las-pias-nasunog/sports/03/25/23/jason-williams-shares-tips-to-develop-slick-passing-skills/overseas/03/24/23/indonesia-volcano-erupts-spews-tower-of-smoke-and-ash/sports/03/24/23/pba-karangalan-para-sa-ginebra-ang-pagbisita-ni-tenorio-sa-laro/video/news/03/24/23/publiko-hinikayat-sumali-sa-earth-hour