ANC

High-caliber weapons from ex-gov Teves' property

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2023 01:41 AM

High-caliber weapons and ammunition seized by police friday from a property of former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves. The raid followed similar police searches on the homes of the ex-governor's brother suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. Michael Delizo has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 24, 2023
