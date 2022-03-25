Watch more on iWantTFC

MNAILA - Partido Reporma president Pantaleon Alvarez said Friday he told presidential aspirant Panfilo Lacson through text message that he was withdrawing support.

Alvarez, however, clarified that it was. only the Davao del Norte chapter of the party that decided to support Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Lahat yun text messages lang, exchange of text messages. Inadvise ko kasi dito sa probinsiya nagmeeting kami at napagkasunduan ng grupo, yung mga LGUs na lilipat na suporta kay VP Leni," he told ANC's Headstart.

(It was all through an exchange of text messages. I advised him that we met here in the province and agreed to shift our support to VP Leni.)

"Nakailang punta rin ako sa Manila 2 weeks ago, nagusap kami, although di ko naman nasabi na diretso. I tried na makipag-appointment kaya lang di nagkaroon ng panahon na magkatugma ang schedule namin hanggang umuwi na lang ako sa probinsiya."

(I went to Manila several times, 2 weeks ago. We talked but I was unable to say it directly. I tried to set an appointment but we had conflicting schedules until I had to return to the province.)

Alvarez added that he has yet to meet with Sotto but has talked to him through text messages.

He said he would likely call for a national convention after the elections.

"Ako pa naman ang presidente ng partido tapos may by-laws naman ang partido. Susundin natin ano nakasaad doon, paano ang proseso sa pagtawag ng national convention at magdedesiyson sino ang iluloklok natin na officers," he said.

(I'm still the president of the party and we have by-laws. We will follow what's stated there, how the process of convening a national convention will proceed and decide who we will elect as officers.)

"Meron kaming plano na iconsolidate ang partido at palakasin para sa mga susunod na halalan."

(We have plans to consolidate the party and strengthen it for the next elections.)