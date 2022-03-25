Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Comelec bubuo ng inter-agency task force kontra vote-buying

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 08:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bubuo ang Commission on Eelections ng isang inter-agency team para imbestigahan ang mga sunud-sunod na insidente ng umano'y bigayan ng sobre at pera sa ilang campaign rally. Sa pag-arangkada naman ng kampanya ng local candidates, inilatag ng Comelec ang mga dapat at bawal gawin ng mga kandidato sa gitna ng patuloy na pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 25 Marso 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Halalan 2022   #halalan2022   halalan   Comelec   vote buying  