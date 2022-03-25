Watch more on iWantTFC

Bubuo ang Commission on Eelections ng isang inter-agency team para imbestigahan ang mga sunud-sunod na insidente ng umano'y bigayan ng sobre at pera sa ilang campaign rally. Sa pag-arangkada naman ng kampanya ng local candidates, inilatag ng Comelec ang mga dapat at bawal gawin ng mga kandidato sa gitna ng patuloy na pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 25 Marso 2022