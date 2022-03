Watch more on iWantTFC

Presidential bet Senator Panfilo Lacson reveals what he claims is the real reason why his Partido Reporma partymates withdrew their support for him. But the party's president Pantaleon Alvarez denies Lacson's claims and also clarifies that not all of their members are now backing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo. Willard Cheng has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 25, 2022