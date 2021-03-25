Home  >  News

NCR hospitals seek staff reinforcements as daily COVID-19 cases surge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2021 10:56 PM

Metro Manila hospitals are desperately seeking staff reinforcements as the Philippines marks a new record high in daily COVID-19 cases.

Health officials now consider taking medical frontliners from areas with low infection rates and redirecting them to COVID-19 hotspots. 

But a health workers' alliance cautions against such a move. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 25, 2021
